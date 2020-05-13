Beauty: ALL the effective ways in which Rice Water is beneficial for skin and hair

The water left over from cooking rice has is known to promote hair growth and make skin smooth and even-toned. Read on to know how to use it.

One of the many things from the kitchen that is known for its benefits on the skin and hair, is rice water. Yes, the remaining water after you cook rice is known to promote hair growth and make skin soft and supple, making for an excellent treatment. Rice water is known to contain substances that help in protecting and repairing the skin.

The best part about rice water is that it is extremely easy to make because all you need is rice and water!

How to make rice water:

Rise 1 cup rice to remove all the dirt and impurities from it.

Then, mix the rice in 2 cups water. Mix it well so that the water becomes cloudy.

Strain this rice and put it away to cook. Store the rice water in a plastic container for 12-24 hours and allow it to ferment.

Refrigerate it till it your next shower.

Rice water benefits:

- Rice water is known to increase the collagen on the skin which helps in keeping it supple and prevents wrinkling.

- Rice water contains anti-oxidant properties that help fight ageing.

- It helps in reducing skin irritation for it contains sodium laurel sulphate - an ingredient that is commonly used in personal care products.

- It helps in treating damaged hair. Bleached hair, split ends, etc. can be repaired with inositol, a chemical present in the rice water.

- It soothes problem like skin rashes, inflammation and eczema, helping the skin in healing. It also helps in clearing up blemishes on the skin.

How to use rice water:

- After shampooing and conditioning your hair, apply the rice water from roots to tips and leave it on for 10 minutes before washing off.

- An excellent toner, pour a small amount of rice water on cotton and apply all over your face and neck.

- When mixed with some sea-salt, essential oil and citrus, this makes for a wonderful exfoliant.

