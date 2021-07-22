3 Places to visit in Rajasthan to get a glimpse of Indian culture and heritage

India is a land of varied cultures, languages and traditions. It is one of the most diverse countries and also has different landscapes to boast about. When it comes to the rich heritage and glorious history of India, Rajasthan is undoubtedly the go-to place for every traveller or tourist.

Rajasthan is in the Northern part of India and is the largest Indian state in terms of area. Every city of this state boasts of a fascinating past and untold stories and events. So have a look at 3 such cities in Rajasthan that you should definitely visit, to know more about India’s rich culture and heritage.

Jaipur

Jaipur, also known as the “Pink City”, is the capital of Rajasthan. If you want to explore and know more about the fascinating history of India and be in awe of glorious forts, then you should definitely visit this city. Some extremely popular attractions of this city include Hawa Mahal and the City Palace that should be on every traveller’s list.

Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer has tons of things to offer to its visitors. It is a quaint city with a glorious desert and breathtaking views. It is also known as the “Golden City”. A must-visit place in this city is the Jaisalmer Fort that stands tall and dominates the skyline of Jaisalmer.

Udaipur

Udaipur is by far one of the most scenic cities of Rajasthan. It has the City Palace and the extremely beautiful Lake Pichola to mesmerise you with its charm. It is also known as the “City of Lakes” and is a city that is brimming with natural beauty.

DISCLAIMER*

Please note that we encourage safe and secure travels while adhering to Covid guidelines that include wearing masks in public places and following the social distancing protocols. We discourage any violation of the Covid guidelines that can increase the chances of Covid spread.

Also Read: Travelling alone for the first time? Here are 4 tips that you should keep in mind