4 Recommended oils to boost hair growth and improve hair texture

One of the most neglected habits in our modern busy lifestyle is oiling our hair. Even when you have the time for fitness and diet, you often forget about your hair and scalp health. If not timely taken care of this cornerstone, it can lead to excessive hair problems.

There are a great many natural oils that your hair can benefit from. To give you a push for your hair care routine, here we are listing some basic potential natural oils which when used correctly, produce proven outcomes.

Coconut Oil

An age-old remedy for numerous hair problems, this hydrating potion is about everything a person can desire for. The health advantages of this do-it-all ingredient for your body, skin, and hair have been studied extensively. The coconut oil contains fatty acids and antioxidants that can be absorbed by your hair, making it a very nutritious natural hair care alternative. It's a deep conditioner, deep cleaning, detangler, heat protectant and lice treatment all rolled into one. The fact that coconut oil is so widely available gives us yet another reason to use this miracle oil to fix our hair. What more, it also gives your hair a softer, smoother quality that’s easy to style.

Almond Oil

This buzzy beauty hair ingredient is a hero for all types of hair. Almond is considered as the ‘King of Nuts’, therefore it gives us no surprise that the oil derived from this nut, commonly known as Almond oil, makes it a powerhouse of vitamins and nutrients to promote hair growth and retain its moisture. Almond oil is unexceptionally rich in nutrients but still lightweight in texture. An extremely rich source of Vitamin E, this oil is a versatile hair elixir that meshes well with most hair types: thick, fine, curly, wavy, straight, and natural. Use this magic remedy for happy and healthy tresses!

Argan Oil

Consider Argan Oil a one-stop shop for almost all of your hair and skin needs. This naturally derived booster oil is produced from the kernels of the Argan tree which is commonly promoted as a natural hair growth treatment and an alternative to hair loss medications. Argan oil's potent antioxidants and nourishing fatty acids keep your hair hydrated while also protecting it from style damage and free radical damage. This may lead to less shedding and breakage. By moisturising hair, this ultimate goodness essential oil nourishes and replenishes the damaged hair and in turn, helps prevent frizz from coming back. Ignite your beauty regime with this key oil that can help your hair grow with strength and shine.

Onion Oil

This humble ingredient in our kitchen surprisingly amazes us with many hair benefits. Onion oil has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties that creates an environment of hair growth around your scalp. This natural remedy for hair growth contains high content of sulphur which nourishes your scalp and improves hair follicle health. It is a wonder oil for promoting hair regrowth. Application of this oil on a regular basis will effectively prevent and treat baldness and greying of hair. Bring Onion oil to your rescue and ensure a healthy hair growth.

As a result, you can incorporate natural oils into your hair care routine and reap the benefits they provide. And of course, changes as such don't happen overnight. For a nourished mane, you need to be consistent with your routine. For best results and advice, you can even consult your doctor. Once it’s all sorted, you’re well on the way to getting the hair you deserve.

