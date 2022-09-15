Expert recommends do’s and don’ts to control hair loss

A healthy diet is required for proper functioning of the body, predominantly for hair. You should realise that hair is just an accessory for your body and is not vital for functioning of the body, says Dr. Geetika Srivastava, a renowned Dermatologist. If there is deficit in nutrition, hair and skin will be the first to get affected causing hair loss. Yet, there are so many causes of hair loss, it is natural to get confused and find the right solution. Hence Dr. Geetika will help you by eliminating the trial and error and giving you a long-term solution to hair loss with some of these tips. Do’s

Maintain scalp hygiene with regular use of shampoo Shampoo are liquid soaps. They are meant to cleanse your scalp. We often bath and use syndet bars/soap regularly for cleaning our body but ignore scalp thinking shampooing regularly is harmful. This is far from true. In reality, regular cleaning of scalp have found better results in terms of thicker and stronger hair.

Use a conditioner every time If shampoos are like soaps, conditioners are like moisturisers for the body. They coat the hair shaft such that the friction between hair are minimized and frizziness is reduced. This reduces the hair loss due to friction. Eat a well, balanced wholesome, healthy diet Eat a well-balanced diet composed of legumes, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats and micronutrients.

Use onion juice as a home remedy If any home remedy seem to work for hair fall, it is onion juice. Onion or Allium cepa has high content of sulphur in it. Hair strands are made up of sulphur rich proteins. This is how onion juice can give you stronger, healthier hair.

Avoid friction Use silk pillow cases to avoid friction between hair while sleeping. Keep your hair covered in a scarf it it’s windy. Friction can aggravate hair loss by tangling your hair. This will lead to higher combing force causing hair loss. Avoid heat styling tools Even a temperature of more than 45 degree Celsius is harmful for hair. Be it hair styling tools like hair straighteners, curlers or blow dryers or chemical treatment of hair viz hair straightening, smoothening and rebonding, such hair styling can weaken the hair causing hair loss.