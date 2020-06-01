Here’s what you shouldn’t be eating while drinking alcohol

It is important to know what you should and shouldn’t be eating while drinking. Here is a list of foods you should avoid if you’re planning to go heavy on the booze.

You might think that a little alcohol will not do you any harm. Well, that’s not entirely true. While there’s no shame in enjoying yourself while at a party or at home (the case right now), but there is a catch. You don’t want to overdo it – drinking and eating food. That being said, you shouldn’t just binge on the leftover pizza or a salad when you drink.

Drinking alcohol on an empty stomach or eating the wrong foods can lead you to be drunker and sicker. Did you know that alcohol can dehydrate the body and mess with the balance of salt in it? This is the main cause of why you get a severe headache in the morning after. Eating the wrong foods while drinking will only worsen the problem. Today we are talking about the foods you shouldn’t be eating while drinking to help you make better choices.

Here are the foods you should avoid when you go drinking to avoid a bad hangover.

1. Avoid eating dairy products. When you throw up frequently, the lining of the stomach gets irritated. And eating dairy will only make things worse. So, don’t drink milk after or before you get drunk.

2. Is pizza your jam? Unfortunately, eating pizza doesn’t mix well with drinking alcohol. It can hamper your digestive health over time, especially in case you eat pizza as a bedtime snack.

3. Eating a few pieces of dark chocolate might provide some health benefits, but not so much when paired with alcohol. Just like other acidic foods, the caffeine, fat and cocoa in chocolate can trigger some gastrointestinal issues.

4. Avoid eating foods with high salt content. They can dehydrate you which will make you reach out for more drinks. Drinking more will add to the problem. It is best to avoid foods that are high in salt.

5. This one might be a little hard to give up, but fried foods like fries should also be avoided. They are high in salt and fats, both of which might make you feel awful on the night or the morning after.

6. Just like salty foods, spicy foods can mess up your system too. Eating spicy foods with alcohol can upset your stomach and can cause digestive issues.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×