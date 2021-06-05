7 Tried and tested ways to make your terrace a chill out space

Terrace area is an important part of an abode that can be utilised as a space for having some cosy family time together. So, here are 7 best tips to make your terrace a perfect space to chill.

We often forget that we have a huge important part in our abode that can be utilised in many ways. This part is called “Terrace” and it has enormous importance if used in the right way. Though, during the lockdown imposed by COVID 19, we have understood the importance of terrace and got relief to some extent from the COVID 19 induced stress by having frequent walk on it. But a terrace can be utilised in many other ways as well apart from just walking. You can even spend several hours there just by lying if you create a chill-out space on it. Are you thinking to make one? Here’s how to do it.

Find a place

Find the right place in your terrace where you want to create that chill-out zone. It should be in a corner where there is enough shadow and air. Once, you choose the place, clean the are properly to make it ready for the decoration.

Furniture

Then decide how much comfortable do you want to make it. Do you want to put some comfortable couches in it, or a small bed, some chairs and coffee table or a futon? Once, you get your answer, bring in the furniture in the area and start with your decoration.

Choose the right lights

Lights are the crucial part of any decoration to brighten up things. So, choose the correct lights for the decoration, and put them up to adorn the place. You can pick normal fairy lights, large bulbs with lampshades and stand, wall fixtures, wall scones etc. Remember to make the area bright enough so that you can see everything comfortably even in the dark.

Decorate the main zone

Then it’s time to spruce up the furniture. If it’s bed then put some cool bedsheet, cushions with funky covers on it. For table and chairs, bring some colourful cushion and table covers, flower vase with some flowers. And if it’s a couch, then you can choose an elegant upholstery fabric to revamp it up.

Plants

Plants are important parts in decoration when you want to make a space soothing to chill there. So, bring in lots of indoor plants to give a touch of greenery to the space.

Candles

To give it a cosy and warm vibe, put some scented candles and brighten up the area with them.

A little Tepee

If you want to add some more grandeur to this decoration, then create a little tepee or a small tent in the area to let your children have some play-time there. See the video below to make one.

