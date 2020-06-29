Monochromatic Colour Scheme: Everything you need to know about THIS home decor idea

Monochromatic Colour Scheme: Here's how you can create this palette for your home or room decor

Picking the right colour for your home decor or room decor can be a tricky affair. If you go to any home improvement store or paint retailer you will surely get overwhelmed by the number of choices and you will be left scratching your head after seeing so many colours that are available on earth. If you are too confused about the colour palette and don't want to create a chaotic and confusing colour scheme going in your home or room then the easier and better option would be going for a monochromatic colour palette.

One can design their home or room around a monochromatic colour palette and the same is also an incredible way to add elegance to your abode. So, what is a Monochromatic colour scheme and what are the advantages? It means you have to use a single base colour as the foundation of the colour scheme, while various shades, tints, and tones (basic derivatives) of that hue will help you to decorate other parts of the room or home. As per some purists, the initial base colour must be one of the official primary, secondary, or tertiary colours but practically it is fine you can choose any base colour that fancies you.

Speaking of the advantages of a Monochromatic Scheme, there are many benefits of it that makes it worth considering it for your room decor. For instance, one can easily create a sense of simplicity and harmony in a space. Colour clashes are less so you are left with less but good options. This is ideal for those who have a minimalist style. Also, this will highlight one or two important elements of the room. You can also make a strong and bold appeal of your room if the base color is intense and unusual one.

How to go about the monochromatic interior look:

The first step is to pick a base colour.

This colour will dominate the room decor plan and may form the main colour on the walls.

The next step will be choosing lighter and darker variations of that colour as options.

These colours can be used on accent walls, or trim work, or in accessories or accents within the room.

Don't worry about colour variations you will find several options from the colour booklet.

Also, make sure your colours are different enough to provide some contrast.

White is usually considered when someone goes for monochromatic schemes as it is a lightest and common colour and many hues can go along with it.

What do you mean by a base colour, hue, shades, tints and tones?

Base colour: The dominant or main colour selected. All other colours are derived from this one.

Hue: This refers to one of 12 purest colours from the colour wheel (primary, secondary or tertiary). The primary colours are red, yellow, and blue. The secondary colours are green, orange and purple. The tertiary colours are yellow-orange, red-orange, red-purple, blue-purple, blue-green, and yellow-green.

Shade: A colour is called a shade when black is added to make darker.

Tint: This colour results when white is added to make it lighter, for example, pastel colours.

Tone: We get a tone when grey is added to a colour to reduce its intensity. Most colours commonly used in paints are actually tones.

Share your comment ×