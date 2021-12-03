Did you just have a fight with your bestie? Here are 4 ways to help your sort it out

Best friends and fights go hand in hand. There’s no way you can call yourself best friends if you don’t fight for the smallest of things. From being possessive about each other to know what will work best for the other person, you two are each other’s pillar of strength.

While most of the fights get solved on their own, there are times when no matter how hard you want things to get better, the fight doesn’t seem to get over soon.

So, if you, too, are struggling to sort things up, here are 4 ways that may help.

An apology is the first step

No matter how bitter the fight has been, if you take the initiative of apologising without worrying about whose mistake it was, things will get better at the earliest. A simple sorry can melt hearts and make your relationship stronger. Hence, even if it wasn’t your fault, begin with saying sorry to your best friend and see the magic.

Stir up a conversation

If, for some reason, your apology fails to make things work, try and initiate a conversation. It can be about something that your best friend loves or something that he or she wants to do. Anything that you believe will make her talk things out will work. Show her that you care and are willing to take the first step.

Handle things with patience

If your best friend snaps at you, be patient. Listen to what went wrong and what made her angry. Ask what you can do and how to make things better. This will make him or her express their feelings and your fight may get solved soon. However, don’t play the blame game. It is only after you know that they are in a better mood that you should put your point across and explain to them where was it that they went wrong.

Surprise them

Nobody can ever say no to a surprise. Buy what your best friend likes and it doesn’t have to be an expensive or luxurious item. It is the feelings that count. This sweet gesture of yours will make them feel loved and cared for and they will know no fight can separate the two of you.

