4 Zodiac signs who are the MOST phony, hypocritical and fake out of all the signs
Some people no matter where they are, tend to have a habit of sticking to their morals and being righteous and true to themselves. They would never even in their wildest dreams, deceive or trick anyone. On the other hand, there are some people who couldn’t be far from this. They are two-faced, diplomatic and hypocritical.
They have severe double standards and are deceitful and phony. They often preach one thing and practice the exact opposite of it. So here are the 4 zodiac signs who are hypocritical and lack sincerity and honesty.
Gemini
Geminis are too ambitious to let their morals and values get in their way. They have no qualms in leaving their ideals behind and rising to the top. They are hypocritical, deceitful and passive-aggressive. They are also one of the biggest backstabbers of all zodiac signs and can easily break someone’s trust.
Scorpio
Scorpios don’t believe in giving second chances to anyone and cannot forgive and forget. When someone breaks their trust, they close all doors for them. But when they betray someone, they expect people to forgive them and understand their side of the story.
Sagittarius
Sagittarians are often termed hypocrites as they are too sweet and diplomatic to break anyone’s heart knowingly. They are often called two-faced as they don’t really stick to their morals and can easily ignore them when required.
Aquarius
Aquarians smile at everyone and pretend to care about everyone’s feeling, but deep down they are judging everyone. They pretend as if they are non-judgemental, easy-going and super kind, but it is just a facade to hide their judgemental and critiquing nature.
