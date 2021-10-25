Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs who are extremely petty

Some people know how to take everything in their stride. They know how to deal with compliments as well as insults without getting offended or feeling insecure. On the other hand, there are some people who are extremely petty. They tend to feel bad at every little thing and are known to hold grudges. They cannot take anything lightly and are extremely easy to offend.

Such people feel that no one has the right to insult them or use a condescending tone with them and when someone does, they make sure to put them in their place. Here are 3 such zodiac signs who take everything a little too seriously and are petty.

Aries

Aries-born people are known to hold grudges. They are extremely petty people and cannot take a joke on themselves. They seem to get hurt and upset whenever someone tries to be demeaning or condescending with them.

Leo

Leos don’t really have it in them to tolerate anyone’s disrespect or disregard towards them. They know how to put people in their place and are the first ones to let someone know that they are being rude or demeaning.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians, no matter how hard they try, can never be too easy-going or chilled out. They do feel upset or hurt when someone behaves with them in a bad way or says something upsetting to them.

