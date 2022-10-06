From Taurus to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs that are most likely to end present relationships due to their pasts

Everyone has a past, for better or worse but not everyone's past is filled with sunshine and roses. Moving beyond "the past" and coming to terms with those less-than-great things—or at the very least working toward acceptance and patience is necessary if you want to have a positive and strong future together with your present. However, some zodiac signs run the risk of letting their past relationships ruin their current ones by allowing them to end. Check out these 4 zodiac signs who are most likely to end their present relationships due to their past.

1. Taurus A Taurean takes a very long time to move on from a past failed relationship, often years or even a lifetime, simply because they do not know how to quit liking the familiar feeling that could interfere with their current relationship and cause them to damage it. They may truly harbor resentment toward those who have wounded them, which may cause their present to be destroyed as a result of their suffering feelings.

2. Cancer Cancer can spend a lot of time dwelling on the past because they are an emotional sign that is largely motivated by feelings. Even after ending their previous relationship, they can't let go of the memories of it. Even when they are content with their current partner, flashback memories with the past might occasionally cause them to ruin the present and prevent them from totally committing.

3. Libra In terms of relationships, Libras are slow and forgiving. Despite recalling all the wrongs their partner has done to them, Librans simply can't let go of their emotions for them. If they move on from their failed relationship and commit to a new one, the regrets from the past will continue to follow them, preventing them from owning up to their current partner.