Leo to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs that love loneliness

If having a steaming cup of coffee by your window side, alone, is your idea of a perfect Sunday, there are chances that you love loneliness. While some get anxious about the thought of being lonely, there are others who crave it. While it doesn’t matter if you prefer either, if you prefer loneliness and are worried why, astrology may have a role to play in it.

Here are 4 zodiac signs that love loneliness, according to astrology.

Leo

It goes without saying that these majestic human beings are lovers of loneliness. While most of them are introverts or ambiverts, even the ones that are extroverts don’t mind loneliness and will mostly be found in their dens. They feel comfortable in silence and see it as an opportunity to reflect upon their thoughts, make important life decisions and evaluate themselves. Leos find it better to stay alone than to be with someone who doesn’t match their vibes. Moreover, loneliness helps them become a better version of themselves.

Scorpio

A Scorpio, too, prefers loneliness. Scorpios love to spend time with themselves and their partner, at times, can be a book or a cup of coffee. While Scorpios bond well with people, they are not the ones who would like to be surrounded by people all the time. Loneliness makes Scorpios unwind and helps them to keep all the negativities at bay.

Cancer

If you are or have been with a Cancer, you would know their love for loneliness. A Cancer would never mind being alone, and would always prefer solo trips or vacations. Blame them on their past experience or their insecurities, they are never able to be their best when around people. It is only when they are alone that they will be their true self and in the most comfortable space.

Libra

Libras, too, are people who love loneliness. They are always found hanging in their homes and they won't hesitate to cancel plans. Be it parties, movies, or vacations, a Libra would either prefer going all alone or with someone who they have full faith in. It is only when they are lonely that they are able to set goals, make plans, and figure out ways on how to execute them.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

