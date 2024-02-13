3 Possible Opponents the Rock Might Face at WrestleMania 40: Exploring Potential Feuds for the Brahma Bull

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has returned to WWE and is all set to star in probably the last WrestleMania of his WWE career. However, the clouds are over who will be his opponent at the mega event.

After the crowd rejected The Rock vs Roman Reigns' historic face-off as the main event of WrestleMania 40, the question is who will The Rock face now? The Rock’s sudden heel turn, the crowd’s ‘Rocky Sucks’ chants, and ‘The Great One’ eventually slapping the crowd’s darling, Cody Rhodes, all indicate a pattern that will take the final shape at WrestleMania 40.

So, here are three probable wrestlers The Rock might face at WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes

On top of our list is ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes. After The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes, for berating his family, it seems that Rhodes will now take his revenge against The Rock at WrestleMania 40. The ground for that has been laid, and thereby, before he takes on Roman Reigns, Rhodes might fight The Rock.

Rhodes targeting the Bloodline, and taking jibes at The Rock and Roman Reigns, at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference, indicates that he also has scores to settle with The Rock. And after beating The Rock, Rhodes will move over to Reigns to clinch his hands at the title belt.

Rhodes’ unfettered desire to ‘finish the story’ and the massive support he has gotten from the crowd, is enough to tell that he won’t settle for anything less than the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Seth Rollins

The second opponent against The Rock can be World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Rollins has been pushing Cody Rhodes for ‘finishing his story’ and even confronted The Rock when he slapped Rhodes.

Maybe, The Rock for once might face Seth Rollins, if ‘The Scottish Psychopath’ Drew McIntyre in some capacity instigates Rollins. That lays the ground for The Rock vs Seth Rollins, at WrestleMania 40.

Also, Seth Rollins recently commented on The Rock’s WWE return, and his appointment as a Board Member to the TKO Group, WWE’s parent company. Terming, The Rock’s return as “bullsh*t”, Rollins has taken on The Rock. So, that engages Seth Rollins with The Rock ahead of WrestleMania 40.

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Our third prediction might surprise you, but we go with Stone Cold Steve Austin, as the third possible opponent against The Rock at WrestleMania 40. Why? The reason being, The Rock vs Stone Cold is undoubtedly the biggest rivalry in WWE’s history as the two have headlined 3 WrestleMania. And one more WrestleMania match might be enough to create history.

If we flip back the pages of history and look at their infamous rivalry, from 1998 to 2003, The Rock vs Stone Cold rivalry made it to 3 WrestleMania in five years; WrestleMania 15, 17, and 19. That’s enough to tell how big this rivalry was.

The Rock’s heel turn in 1998, brought him uncanny fame, while Stone Cold was at loggerheads with Vince McMahon and the company. So, their coldness led to three WrestleManias, with Stone Cold beating The Rock 2 out of 3 times.

It was only the last time, in WrestleMania 19, that The Rock beat Stone Cold. In that match, The Rock hammered Stone Cold brutally, delivering nearly three ‘Rock-bottoms’ to the ‘Texas Rattlesnake’. That was also the last match of Steve Austin in WWE and after that, he also made special appearances. Maybe, The Rock can bring back Stone Cold for one more match, just for the WWE Universe.

Imagine, The Rock standing in the middle of the ring, and the ‘broken glass’ sound starts and Stone Cold erupts from the backside, on his vehicle and rides to the ring. That would be a moment to cherish in the history of professional wrestling.

