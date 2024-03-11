Robert Kraft Reveals the Untold Story of the Brady-Belichick 'Dysfunctional' Relationship Which Led to Tom Brady's Move

The football world was rocked when legendary quarterback Tom Brady, synonymous with the New England Patriots, made the shocking decision to depart from the NFL team which catapulted him to success, joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. In an AppleTV+ docu-series, owner Robert Kraft peels back the curtain on what could’ve gone differently to make Brady stay.

Could Things Have Been Different?: Kraft's Candid Admission

Patriots’ Owner Robert Kraft hints that had he chosen to part ways with coach Bill Belichick instead of Tom Brady, the six-time Super Bowl champion might have remained in New England for the entirety of his decorated career. In a rather candid moment, he admits, “Yes, I feel pretty strongly about that.” He goes on to say that he wasn’t ready to part ways with either of them, but keeping them together for 20 years was the “hardest thing” he has had to do in his career.

The tension between Brady and Belichick was palpable, according to Kraft. What had once been a dynamic partnership had evolved into a silent and dysfunctional relationship. This came from power struggles and subsequent animosity. Confirming this, Kraft adds, “Basically it was a silent relationship,…there had been tension, but now it was just totally dysfunctional … He represented a threat to Bill’s full power. He didn’t want Tommy there."

Brady’s Take On The Fallout

The fallout from Brady's departure was seismic. Brady's own reflections on the situation align with Kraft's views. In the documentary series, Brady candidly expressed his perspective, stating, "Me and coach Belichick, we did what we loved and competed for 20 years together. But I wasn’t going to sign another contract even if I wanted to play until 50. Based on how things had gone, I wasn’t going to sign up for more of it." This is indicated by the subtle hostile environment that was created as a result of the tensions between the Coach and the star quarterback.

The fractured relationship was magnified by the stark contrast in their respective careers post Brady’s exit. While Brady went on to secure yet another Super Bowl victory with the Buccaneers, Belichick's Patriots struggled to find their footing without Brady. Despite the unfortunate end to their 24-year partnership, Brady remains grateful for Belichick’s contribution to his career. In a tribute post, Brady wrote “I could never have been the player I was without you Coach Belichick.”

Former Players’ On Their Relationship With Belichick

The documentary sheds light on the difficulties faced by players under Coach Belichick, as shared by former players. In this eye-opening film, ex-players share their stories of playing under Bill Belichick, the well-known coach who recently departed from the New England Patriots. Matthew Slater, a former wide receiver for the Patriots, recalls the experience as "brutal," highlighting the demanding environment created by Belichi

Rob Gronkowski and Wes Welker, former Patriots players, compare Tom Brady's treatment by the team to that of an abused animal, emphasizing the strain endured by players. The documentary sheds light on the strained relationship between Belichick and his former players, including Brady, toward the end of his tenure with the team.

As the NFL world discusses the legacy of the Brady-Belichick era, one thing remains clear: their partnership, though ultimately fractured, left an indelible mark on the sport and the New England Patriots franchise, creating what ultimately became a ‘dynasty’.

