Sam Heughan Attends Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh Concert After Jokingly Threatening to Steal Her From Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift rocked the stage in Scotland this weekend after her record-breaking shows in different cities and many high-profile celebrities were seen attending her Eras Tour. However, Scots star Sam Heughan had his reasons why he was there. He is a huge Swifty!

This comes after the 44-year-old said he has a huge crush on the Lover singer and is a Swifty, which was recently revealed by Daily Mail. The Scottish actor even joked that he would steal the global sensation from her NFL beau Travis Kelce.

Sam Heughan attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Edinburgh, Scotland

As the Eras Tour hit Scotland this weekend, the cast of Outlander, who is currently filming Season 8, attended the show in Edinburgh where, Sam Heughan was one of the members alongside Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Caitlin O’Ryan, John Bell, Joey Phillips, Izzy Meikle, Charles Vandervaart, Maril Davis, and Lauren Lyle.

Heughan also shared several clips and pictures from the show on June 8, on his Instagram account calling it a “wonderful evening.” In the caption, the 44-year-old also thanked Swift for an “incredible evening entertainment,” with a heart emoji at the end.

In the first image, the actor, along with Hunter Bell showed off their wrists wearing friendship bracelets, a popular accessory among the Swifties at her concerts. The fans exhibit their creativity by making bracelets as they think about what surprise song the singer will sing.

In the second image, he was seen standing in the stands of the Murrayfield Stadium alongside his co-stars. The third picture showed his excitement and smile telling how much he was entertained and the last one was a picture of the worldwide star.

Sam also shared many images and clips from the concert on his Instagram stories. Following his excitement and the posts, there is no doubt that he is one of the many Swifties.

Sam Heughan joked about stealing Taylor Swift from Travis Kelce

Sam Heughan recently, in a video posted on his Instagram account, stated that he would steal his celebrity crush, Taylor Swift.

In the video, with a background voice of one of the songs by Swift, Are You Ready For It, the actor said, How could she resist? She's going to shake him off and take me out instead.”

The video, which was made for fun and not to be taken so seriously, was captioned, “Welcome to Scotland Taylor.”

Meanwhile, the Anti-Hero hitmaker is all set to perform her final show on Sunday, June 9 at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium.

The second leg of the concert was announced by the singer last year on August 3, 2023. The Love Story singer is currently in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and since they went public last September, the power couple have continuously grabbed the headlines.

While the singer is busy with the Eras Tour, the highest-paid tight end is currently gearing up for a three-peat for the franchise. The 34-year-old recently revealed how grateful he is for all the opportunities coming his way.