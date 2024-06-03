Outlander Season 7 Part 2: All We Know About Release Date And New Cast For Season 8

Starz has announced that Outlander Season 7 part 2 will premiere on November, with episodes released every Friday at midnight. Inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s internationally best-selling novels, the Outlander television series draws from a literary phenomenon that has captivated readers around the globe, with an estimated 50 million copies sold to date.

Outlander stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Randall, a former Second World War military nurse in Scotland who, in 1945, finds herself transported back in time to 1743. There she encounters, falls in love with and marries a dashing Highland warrior named Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), a tacksman of Gabaldon's fictionalized version of Clan Fraser of Lovat.

Outlander season 7 part 2 release date and new cast of season 8

Outlander's second half of season 7 will be released on November 22nd, following a teaser trailer featuring Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) adapting to their new reality. The news was announced during World Outlander Day on June 1st, alongside a teaser trailer showing Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) getting to grips with their new reality.

As teased in the new footage, Claire is going on to explain that she and her husband want to play a role in founding the United States of America. "I don't feel like the future is my time anymore," she says in the footage, before continuing, "Jamie and I, we want to be part of creating this new nation." She then asks, "Would you not sacrifice everything for love?"

Stars has also announced the addition of three new actors to the cast of Outlander season 8 with the teaser trailer. Kieran Brew (House of the Dragon) will portray Captain Charles Cunningham, a retired British soldier, Frances Tomelty (Catastrophe) will appear as his mother Elspeth Cunningham, and Carla Woodcock (Such Brave Girls) will play Amaranthus Grey, a new member of the Grey family.

Caitríona Balfe previously revealed exclusively to RadioTimes.com that there will be a lot of peril in store for season 7, so you may want to brace yourselves for the upcoming instalment.

Balfe added, "It was such an epic season. And there's just so much that happens this year. I think the fans will be happy." She continued, "There's a lot of peril this season and a lot of things happen," before also stating, "There’s a lot of loss and things are unsettled. It’s just very epic, this season."

Outlander is presently in the midst of producing its eighth and final season, which will consist of 10 episodes. During a recent appearance at The Land Con 6 in Paris, Outlander star Sam Heughan revealed that filming for Season 8 is already underway, with the team currently three weeks into production.

What happened in Outlander season 7 episode 8?

The first part of Outlander season 7 ended with an explosive midseason finale that concluded some storylines introduced in the season and kicked off new ones that will be central in its second part.

With Outlander season 7, episode 7’s ending confirming to Roger that Rob Cameron had traveled with Jemmy to the past, the 1980s timeline all focused on the Mackenzies separating, as Buck and Roger planned to follow Cameron and Jemmy through the stones at Craigh na Dun.

Although Outlander season 7, episode 8 didn’t expand on where Buck and Roger ended up, the Outlander books hint at things not going smoothly for them.

While the Mackenzies saw little happening besides Buck and Roger’s time travel, the 1777 timeline was full of events. The aftermath of the first battle of Saratoga had Claire fearing for the worst, but what brought the story forward the most for the Frasers was the second battle of Saratoga, which saw much loss but also hope for the Frasers and Ian Murray’s future.

From the characters met and the discoveries made, Jamie and Claire had plenty on their plates, leading to an all in all rewarding midseason finale and a long-awaited trip home in the episode’s ending.

