Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley Mock AEW World Championships Given by Young Bucks

In the world of professional wrestling, a tradition has been prevalent of building relationships with other sports in some capacity. An interesting way that wrestling companies adopt is by sending custom-made championship belts.

Recently, NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal received custom AEW championship belts from the promotion’s EVPs, The Young Bucks. However, the duo decided to poke fun at the prestigious trophies of the wrestling world.

What did Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal say upon receiving the AEW belts?

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal were recently greeted by the surprise appearance of AEW stars, The Young Bucks. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson appeared during a recent episode of Inside the NBA on TNT.

Not only that, The Bucks themselves had a surprise for the Inside crew. They presented AEW championship belt replicas and exclusive championship sneaker belts to them.

Upon receiving the prestigious championship titles, Big Shaq and Charles Barkley had some hilarious comments about them. Charles joked about the belts' weight, and Shaquille humorously stated that he would wear the title to the hookah bar.

Chuck said, "These belts are heavy as hell!" whereas Shaq joked, "I'm rocking this to the hookah bar tonight!

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are some of the most prominent figures in the NBA. They are known for their playful banter and strong opinions on various topics. Shaq, also known as Big Daddy, often appears with Barkley on podcasts and shows, sharing their insights and humor.

On the other hand, The Young Bucks are one of the most popular tag teams in the world of professional wrestling. They currently serve as onscreen in-ring talents and EVPs for the company. Over the years, they have won countless tag titles and currently reign as the AEW World tag team champions.

Apart from their recent appearance in the NBA World, The Bucks recently partnered with the shoe giant Reebok. Their collaborative shoe collection has been off to an excellent start in terms of early sales.

Furthermore, their recent storyline of taking over AEW in the absence of the company President, Tony Khan has been widely appreciated. Therefore, witnessing recent events, The Bucks can possibly bring some players from the NBA much like the company did with Shaq a few years back.

This could garner major mainstream promotion for AEW while also deepening their relationship with other sports.

