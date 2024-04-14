When OJ Simpson’s Wife Repeatedly Called 911 For Protection From Dead NFL Star

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence, murder and death

Former NFL player Orenthal James Simpson, commonly known as O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted of murder in 1995 passed away on April 10, 2024, at the age of 76 following his battle with cancer.

O.J. was acquitted in 1995 of the double murder of his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. After his ex-wife and her friend were found dead outside her condominium in Los Angeles, Simpson was suspected of domestic violence and jealousy. Although a criminal court referred him as not guilty, he was found liable in 1997 by another jury unanimously.

OJ Simpson once broke into his ex-wife's house while she was on a 911 call

A report in the Los Angeles Times on June 23, 1994, stated that O.J. Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, repeatedly called 911 to escape from the former NFL star. As reported by the aforementioned source, according to two partial transcripts, she asked to “send” someone to her house after which the dispatcher asked about the emergency.

Nicole stated, “My ex-husband has just broken into my house and he’s ranting and raving outside in the front yard.” The dispatcher then asks her if he drinks or does other things to which Nicole calls Simpson “crazy”. She later calls again and asks them to send someone to her house saying “He’s back. Please.” When asked the identity of the person, she replied, “He’s O.J. Simpson. I think you know his record. Could you just send somebody over here?”

Nicole, as per the report, started crying and begged for help telling Simpson “broke the back door down to get in”. When the dispatcher asked if she thought he would hit her she replied, “I don't know.” While she was on the phone, O.J. was heard yelling in the background as per what was reported in the LA Times however, the late NFL star was not aware if Nicole was on the phone.

While the police were on the way to her house, the dispatcher asked if she wanted to stay on the line and feel safe and she replied “Yeah.” The dispatcher asked her if she could see the police to which she replied “No, but I will go out there right now,” and the call ended.

ALSO READ: Hollywood Reacts To OJ Simpson's Passing as Caitlyn Jenner Does Not Budge From Words

Nicole was found dead in 1994

The two got married in 1985 and welcomed two children together, however, their marriage didn't last long and they got separated in 1992. In 1994, Ron Goldman, who was a waiter at a restaurant where Nicole and her family went to have dinner that night; came to return the glasses her mother had forgotten, and was found dead along with Nicole.

Disclaimer: lf you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: When A Juror From OJ Simpson Case CONFESSED The Verdict Was Payback For Rodney King Case