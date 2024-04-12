Ron Goldman's Shares His Thoughts On OJ Simpson's Death; See Here

Fred Goldman, father of Ron Goldman, has shared his thoughts on the recent news of O.J. Simpson's situation. Despite the passage of time since Ron's tragic death and the controversial acquittal of Simpson, Fred's focus remains steadfastly on his son's absence and the enduring pain of that loss.

“This is just a reminder for us of how long Ron has been gone, how long we have missed him and nothing more than that," Fred Goldman tells PEOPLE. "That is the only thing that is important today. It is the pain from then until now. There is nothing today that is more important than the loss of my son and the loss of Nicole. Nothing is more important than that.”

He emphasized the significance of remembering Ron and Nicole, highlighting that their absence is the paramount concern, overshadowing any current events or developments. For Fred, the enduring grief and longing for his son and Nicole Simpson transcend any other considerations.

On April 10, Simpson's family announced his passing due to cancer, breaking the news on X, formerly known as Twitter. The former football icon's life was marked by infamy, particularly stemming from his arrest in connection with the tragic deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman, a 25-year-old waiter.

The harrowing incident occurred on June 12, 1994, when Nicole and Ron were brutally stabbed to death outside her residence in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood. Ron, who had been working at an Italian restaurant where Nicole dined that evening, went to her home to return a pair of glasses she had left behind, unwittingly stepping into a nightmarish tragedy.

Legacy of the O.J. Simpson Trial: Civil Suit and Limited Compensation

The O.J. Simpson trial, famously dubbed the Trial of the Century, gripped the American public's attention like few legal cases before it. Following the high-profile trial, which resulted in Simpson's acquittal, the families of the victims took legal action against him.

In 1997, O.J. was found liable for the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in a civil suit brought by the victims' families. While a judgment of $33.5 million was awarded to the families, they ultimately received only a fraction of that amount in compensation.

