Who Won The Most Stanley Cups Ever? All You Need to Know

NHL fans are excited because the Stanley Cup finals are almost here! Monikered the ‘Super Bowl’ of ice hockey, the Stanley Cup Final starts on June 8.

The Stanley Cup, first given out in 1893, is the oldest trophy in North American professional sports. It used to be awarded to “the championship hockey club of the Dominion of Canada.”

Since 1926, it has been given to the winner of the NHL’s championship series. It’s known as one of the hardest trophies to win. Here's all you need to know about which team has won the most Stanley Cups, which team has never won, and more.

Which team in the NHL has the most Stanley Cup wins?

The Montreal Canadiens claim the record for Most Stanley Cup wins with 24 wins. The last time that they won was in 1993, although they competed for the Cup again in 2021.

After Montreal, the Toronto Maple Leafs have the second most Stanley Cups with 13. Their last win was in 1967 when the NHL had only six teams.

The Detroit Red Wings are next with 11 Stanley Cups, the most recent in 2008. The Chicago Blackhawks and the Boston Bruins each have won six times. The Blackhawks last won in 2015, and the Bruins in 2011.

Who has the most Stanley Cups in the current Pacific Division?

The Edmonton Oilers have won the most in the Pacific Division. They were dominant in the 1980s along with the New York Islanders. With stars like Wayne Gretzky, Paul Coffey, and Jari Kurri, the Oilers won in 1984, 1985, 1987, and 1988. They won another Cup in 1990 without Gretzky.

The Edmonton Oilers have won five titles, a tough number to beat, but they could win their sixth this year with players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Who has scored the most goals in the Stanley Cup Finals?

Maurice Richard, Canadien legend and NHL Hall of Famer, after whom the renowned ‘Rocket Richard Trophy’ is named, holds the record for the most goals in the Stanley Cup Final with 34. He played in 58 games in the championship and won eight Cups.

Which team has never won a Stanley Cup?

Sadly, these eleven teams have never won a Stanley Cup:

Arizona Coyotes Buffalo Sabres Columbus Blue Jackets Florida Panthers Minnesota Wild Nashville Predators Ottawa Senators San Jose Sharks Seattle Kraken Vancouver Canucks Winnipeg Jets

