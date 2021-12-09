Skyesports Mobile Open esports tournament revealed with Rs 40,00,000 prize pool

After the success of Skyesports Championship 3.0, the company is back with its next big tournament, called the Skyesports Mobile Open. The competition will provide mobile gamers with a platform to hone their skills in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Hearthstone, Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, Real Cricket 20, and FIFA Football, while competing for huge stakes. Initially announced to have a prize pool of Rs 25,00,000, this has now been increased to a humongous Rs 40,00,000.

Skyesports Mobile Open

The Skyesports Mobile Open is presented by Ryzen and powered by Loco. WD Black is the gaming storage partner. In line with Skyesports’ goal of growing esports from the grassroots level, the tournament features open-for-all qualifiers, giving every mobile gamer a shot at glory in the coming weeks.

Registrations for the titles (except BGMI) in the Skyesports Mobile Open will be opening soon. For Battlegrounds Mobile India, the top six teams from the Skyesports Skirmish Series and the best 14 teams of the Skyesports Championship 3.0 will qualify. Both of these competitions had open qualifiers, and the Skirmish Series had a format that ensured more regional penetration by splitting the country into different regions.

Skyesports Mobile Open Live Stream

The Skyesports Mobile Open will be live-streamed on YouTube , Facebook , and Loco . Make sure to follow the Skyesports Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn accounts to not miss any updates.

“It feels so good to see tournaments being organized for the Hearthstone India community. I am confident that this event will help create healthy competition among the Indian Hearthstone community and will help introduce Hearthstone to new players as well,” said Tirth Mehta, who won the Bronze medal for India in esports (Hearthstone) at the Asian Games 2018.

“Participating in national tournaments before going into the Asian Games will also help the competitive players hone their skills further and prepare them for the tough competition ahead. The players are preparing and practicing extensively for the Asian Games, and with tournaments like the Skyesports Mobile Open, we are getting that much closer to the Gold Medal at the Asian Games,” he added.

"Skyesports and Loco forged the way for the Indian esports scene with our partnership in 2020 and 2021 will now see an extravaganza like no other with the Skyesports Mobile Open," said Anirudh Pandita, the founder of Loco. "Loco has seen a 40x growth in watch hours since last year and these sort of events underline our commitment to building a robust Indian esports ecosystem."

The Rs 40,00,000 prize pool has been split as follows.

● BGMI: Rs 25,00,000

● Hearthstone: Rs 300,000

● Clash of Clans: Rs 300,000

● Brawl Stars: Rs 300,000

● Real Cricket 20: Rs 300,000

● FIFA Football: Rs 300,000