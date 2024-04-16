Bojangles Makes West Coast Move As They Are About To Open 30 Stores In California

Bojangles brings its famous chicken and biscuits to LA County, California, marking its West Coast debut. Excitement mounts as 30 stores are set to open by 2031.

By Shovan Roy
Updated on Apr 16, 2024  |  05:13 PM IST |  739
Key Highlight
  • Bojangles partners with Poulet Brothers, LLC, for a multi-unit franchise agreement
  • CEO Jose Armario expresses enthusiasm about bringing the iconic Southern flavors

Bojangles, known for their famous fried chicken and biscuits, is now making its way to the West Coast. The company has plans to open 30 outlets in Los Angeles County, California. Therefore, this is the first time that Bojangles is entering into an agreement with Poulet Brothers LLC under a multi-unit franchise arrangement thereby signifying a significant milestone for the chain based out of North Carolina.

This is how they give California a bite

From early 2025, Bojangles will establish itself in California over six years. Thus, Lorenzo Boucetta was very excited about it as he called it “a no-brainer.” He also told The Sacramento Bee that there could be no better moment than now to let Californians meet this legendary brand.

Bojangles was founded in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977, and has gained notoriety for its mouthwatering Southern fried chicken, biscuits and freshly made sweet tea. It’s just announced it’s extending into California with several stores all around marking one of its biggest achievements so far across America. 

Bojangles enters a new state as part of its journey towards becoming a national brand. In these prime locations across California, where franchising opportunities abound, are yet to be disclosed. Meanwhile, supporting their franchisees for sustainable growth dominates everything else at Bojangles.

The excitement among LA residents

Jose Armario, Bojangles’ CEO expressed his enthusiasm about taking the brand to Angelenos as well. He said, “We are ecstatic to bring Bojangles to Los Angeles residents and look forward to opening our first location in California next year, while anticipating the exciting growth that will follow.” 

To achieve this goal, Bojangles intends to offer their signature menu items like the recently introduced Bo's Bird Dogs whereas other favorites include their Cajun Filet Biscuit Sandwich and also Bo Berry Biscuits.

What does this mean for Californians other than another business strategy move? Bojangles promises to be one of the most unforgettable entrances into the vibrant food scene in Los Angeles County.

FAQ

When will Bojangles start building its stores in California?
Bojangles plans to begin building its stores in early 2025.
What are some of Bojangles' signature menu items?
Some of Bojangles' popular menu items include the Cajun chicken filet biscuit and the newly debuted Bo's Bird Dogs.
