Cartoon Network Denies Rumors Of Shutdown; Says 'There Is No Truth To The Speculation'

Yesterday, a trend went viral on X (formerly Twitter) with the hashtag RIP Cartoon Network. While a lot of netizens were seen disheartened by the rumor, the channel has cleared all that was speculated. What does the channel that shaped our whole childhood have to say? Let’s learn….

Cartoon Network denies shutdown rumors

After an X account, called Animation Workers Ignited, uploaded a post that stated, “Cartoon Network is essentially dead,” a lot of people were shocked thinking that their favorite childhood channel was being shut down.

In the post, the uploaders had shared a video clip in which two animated characters were seen talking to each other and discussing the current situation of the animators in the industry.

While no official news from the network had come forward, it was clear that the social media account was just spreading awareness about how animators are being treated in the current market.

However, CN has recently addressed the rumor with a clear statement that reads, "Cartoon Network would like to clarify that there is no truth to the speculation that the network or the studio are shutting down.”

The statement further read, that the channel had recently announced a number of shows, while also adding that their upcoming project makes them even more “committed” and ready to invest in several “innovative content” which will surely entertain their viewers sitting all over the planet.

While many people had called the era of Cartoon Network generational, as they bid farewell to their favorite channel, this recently released statement does actually bring a sigh of relief.

How did the RIP Cartoon Network trend begin?

It was on July 9, 2024, when the aforementioned X account posted a video where they addressed the issues of layoffs and outsourcing jobs.

The account of Animation Workers Ignited also stated that big studios are avoiding spending and are continually cutting their staff. While this trend has affected almost every industry it has even gripped the animation sector, which was thriving even during the pandemic.

While detailing the whole industry scenario, the video asked its viewers to post about their favorite childhood cartoon, while also using the hashtag RIP Cartoon Network.

Soon, the hashtag on Twitter reached over 11 thousand posts and was trending at the top for almost a day. However, amid Cartoon Network's official statement, several posts with "RIP Cartoon Network" hashtag got community noted on X.

The community note also clarified that the Cartoon network is not shutting down and there is no evidence to support the claim.

Cartoon Network has been a channel that has introduced a lot of kids to a number of iconic animated characters. From Tom and Jerry to The Powerpuff Girls the channel creates a sense of nostalgia even today.

