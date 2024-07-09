Why Is RIP Cartoon Network Trending On X? Shutdown Rumors Explored

Cartoon Network is the channel that has helped to shape the childhood of many. However, a recent trend that can be seen on X (formerly Twitter) has gripped many, shocking them, thinking that their favorite channel is collapsing.

What are the new rumors and from where did it all begin? Let's explore….

What is the RIP Cartoon Network trend on X?

Recently, an X account that goes by the name of Animation Workers Ignited uploaded a post, stating, “Cartoon Network is essentially dead.” The message was posted through an animated video clip where two characters are talking to each other.

While the message stated that the channel in discussion is dead, it also mentioned that other acclaimed animation studios will soon meet the same fate.

The clip then went on to discuss animation workers stating that most of them are unemployed, while a huge group of animators had been unemployed for over a year.

During the pandemic, animation happened to be one of the only industries in the entertainment sector that continued with its production. However, the studios are now canceling many projects, while also “outsourcing jobs and laying off artists on mass,” the video continued.

The reason why all of this is happening is because of “greed," the animated clip states, while also adding that big studios are avoiding spending much as they also tend to cut their staff. The CEOs of studios are stated to be saving the benefits for themselves.

In the X post, the account also asked its followers to spread the word by posting about their favorite Cartoon Network shows, that they wished were still running. The clip also mentioned using the hashtag RIP Cartoon Network.

Following the message, the clip has garnered over three million views and is still growing. While this new trend happens to be a rumor, there has been no official update about the channel shutting down.

It is clear that the account Animation Workers Ingnited is using #RIPCartoonNetwork to raise voices against the issues faced by animators and other industry workers.

X reactions following RIP Cartoon Network trend

The trend is at the top on X and currently has over 11 thousand posts. Netizens were seen posting pictures of their favorite cartoon, with one person stating, “#RIPCartoonNetwork this era was generational.”

Another user was seen posting the intro of Teen Titans, with the caption, “Cartoon Network gave us the Greatest Intro Ever and we will forever be thankful for that #RipCartoonNetwork”

One of many users, who was as disheartened as others posted, “#RipCartoonNetwork man this can’t be happening every show they made was peak man my childhood fr.”

Check out the other reactions below:

Meanwhile, the channel Cartoon Network is known for broadcasting several popular shows like Tom and Jerry, The Looney Tunes Show, The Powerpuff Girls, Courage The Cowardly Dog, Ben 10: Omniverse, The Flintstones, Scooby Doo, Johnny Bravo, and Barney & Friends among others.