Google Chat to roll out WhatsApp-like broadcast feature soon; here’s what to expect

Google Chat is stepping up its game in the field of digital communication with a new feature that's similar to WhatsApp's broadcast function. Users can expect improved group collaboration and communication with this upcoming update. Let's examine the specifics to find out what's going to happen.

What's the Announcements feature all about?

The most recent rumors about Google Chat center on a planned feature called Announcements. This feature lets users broadcast and share updates with their groups easily, much like WhatsApp Channels. Although there are currently few details available, a recent report by Android Police provides some insight into this development.

AssembleDebug, a tipster who provided information on X (the former name for Twitter), claims that Google Chat is getting ready to launch the Announcements feature. It is mentioned in the post that "Google Chat is working on a new 'Announcements' feature which will allow you to 'Broadcast and share updates with your groups.' There isn't much info about it yet."

Empowering users with flexible spaces

As of right now, Google Chat only provides one kind of area designed for collaborative groups. However, users can anticipate even more flexibility with the upcoming Announcements feature.

It has been reported that Google is working on a feature that will allow users to indicate whether their area is meant for announcements or collaboration. This improvement has the potential to improve communication and guarantee that messages are distributed efficiently.

Voice messages

As the excitement surrounding the Announcements feature builds, Google Chat has already created a stir by introducing voice messages. This feature, which was previously previewed, makes it easy for users to record and send voice messages.

This feature, which is currently only available to Google Workspace users who have paid for access, is expected to completely change the way users interact with the platform.

In Google Chat, users only need to tap the microphone icon to start recording their message before sending it. In contrast to similar features in other applications, users do not have to press the microphone button; instead, a timer and a live waveform display the voice. The user experience is improved and the recording process is made simpler by this intuitive design.

