Tragic landslide claims lives in Papua New Guinea catastrophe; over 2,000 people buried alive

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a landslide in Papua New Guinea that resulted in the loss of over 2,000 lives.

Over 2,000 people were buried alive in a landslide that struck a remote village in Papua New Guinea. The disaster which occurred on Friday, has left the country reeling and prompted urgent requests for assistance from international organizations, as per Economic Times.

Details of the disaster in Papua New Guinea

According to reports from the Papua New Guinea National Disaster Centre, the landslide occurred in a remote village in the country's northern region.

An official letter to the United Nations described the grim reality stating: "The landslide buried more than 2,000 people alive and caused major destruction to buildings, food gardens, and caused a major impact on the economic lifeline of the country."

The village, located in Enga Province, was once a thriving community. However, tragedy struck early on Friday morning when a portion of Mount Mungalo collapsed, burying scores of homes and their sleeping occupants beneath tons of earth and debris.

The scope of the disaster is enormous, with the disaster office reporting "major destruction to buildings, food gardens, and a major impact on the economic lifeline of the country." The landslide has completely blocked the main highway to the Porgera Mine, which is a vital economic artery.

Ongoing danger and urgent response

Despite immediate responses, the situation remains precarious. The landslip continues to shift slowly, posing a constant threat to rescue teams and survivors alike. The disaster office has requested immediate and collaborative action from all stakeholders, including the army and national and regional responders.

In a letter to UN officials, Papua New Guinea requested assistance from the international community. The disaster center stated the need to urge the UN to notify the country's development partners and other international allies of the latest situation.

International assistance and support

Australia and France, which oversee the Pacific island of New Caledonia, have given their support. Both countries have expressed a willingness to assist Papua New Guinea in its time of need.

As rescue and recovery efforts continue, the international community must show solidarity with the people of Papua New Guinea by providing assistance and support wherever possible.

