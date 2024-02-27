Who is Farah Dakhlallah? Everything to know about new NATO Spokesperson appointed by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has appointed Farah Dakhlallah, a British citizen and native Arabic speaker, as the new NATO Spokesperson, replacing Oana Lungescu.

Dakhlallah brings a wide range of experience to her new role, having worked for the United Nations, the UK government, AstraZeneca, and various media organizations as per the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). She will take on her new responsibilities in March 2024, entering a critical position during a period of geopolitical uncertainty and security challenges.

Background and experience

Farah Dakhlallah's journey to becoming NATO's Spokesperson was marked by a number of significant roles in international affairs. Dakhlallah has a strong educational background, having earned a master's degree in international relations from the University of Cambridge and a master's degree in media and communications from the London School of Economics.

Her previous roles include media relations director for the Middle East and Africa at AstraZeneca, communications manager at the World Health Organization, and Arabic spokeswoman for the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office. This diverse background provides Dakhlallah with the necessary skills to navigate the complexities of global communication in her new position.

Role and responsibilities

Farah Dakhlallah, NATO's Spokesperson, will play a critical role in shaping the alliance's communication strategy and engaging the media. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of clear and timely communication in today's volatile global landscape, as well as the significance of Dakhlallah's appointment.

Advertisement

With NATO facing a variety of challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the upcoming US presidential election, Dakhlallah's ability to communicate information accurately and effectively will be critical in maintaining transparency and fostering understanding both within the alliance and with external stakeholders.

Expectations and challenges ahead

Farah Dakhlallah faces numerous challenges on her journey ahead. In an era of rampant misinformation, her role in disseminating accurate and credible information is more important than ever.

However, with her extensive experience and the support of NATO's communication team, there is hope that Dakhlallah will rise to the challenge. As she prepares to take on her new role, the international community waits with anticipation, hoping that her efforts will contribute to a more secure and stable global landscape.

ALSO READ: What does latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey reveal? Find out as Centre issues report after 11 years