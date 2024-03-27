This year, Saudi Arabia made history by becoming the country to formally compete in the Miss Universe competition for the first time. On September 18, a worldwide event is scheduled to occur in Mexico. Alqahtani’s participation follows in the footsteps of Lujane Yacoub of Bahrain, who represented her nation in the Miss Universe pageant last year and became the first female from the Gulf to do so.

Rumy Alqahtani announces her participation in Miss Universe via Instagram

Rumy Alqahtani, 27, announced on Instagram that she would be competing in the international beauty pageant for the first time on behalf of the Kingdom. She wrote, 'I am honored to participate in the Miss Universe 2024 competition. This marks the first participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe pageant.'

Who is Rumy Alqahtani?

Rumy Alqahtani is a Saudi Arabian model and content creator who is 27 years old. With a strong presence on social media, the Riyadh-born model has highlighted her accomplishments and representation as a model. In addition to being proficient in Arabic, French, and English, she holds a Bachelor of Science in Dentistry. On her social media profiles, the model shares her love of traveling and discovering new destinations throughout the globe.

The model, who has over a million Instagram followers, has won numerous important titles in the pageant world. According to Gulf Today, she is the first Saudi Arabian contender in the history of the Kingdom in the Miss Universe pageant. She has previously represented Saudi Arabia in several international contests, including Miss Asia in Malaysia, Miss Arab Peace, and Miss Europe.

In addition to her title of Miss Saudi Arabia, she is also the recipient of the titles of Miss Middle East (Saudi Arabia), Miss Arab World Peace 2021, and Miss Woman for Saudi Arabia.

About Miss Universe 2024

The esteemed contest will celebrate its 73rd edition at Miss Universe 2024. The Miss Universe pageant is scheduled for September 18, 2024, in Mexico. At the occasion, Sheynnis Palacios, the reigning Miss Universe from Nicaragua, will give her crown to the new Miss Universe.

