TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Lord Jacob Rothschild, the 87-year-old member of the famous Rothschild banking family, died on Monday. He was a key figure in the business world, having co-founded several successful companies such as J Rothschild Assurance Group and St. James's Place. His career started in 1963 at NM Rothschild & Sons, the family bank.

The family revealed that the banking magnate and House of Lords member will be buried before a memorial service, describing him as a dominant figure. With the passing of Jacob Rothschild, he leaves behind a financial empire along with notable support for the arts and charitable causes.

Let's take a closer look at Jacob's family, as we learn more about his wife, Serena Rothschild.

Who was Serena Mary Rothschild?

Serena Mary Rothschild, Baroness Rothschild was born in 1935 and passed away in 2019. She was an influential individual who was famous for being the wife of Jacob Rothschild, 4th Baron Rothschild, and for being a major owner of Thoroughbred racehorses. She was born with a distinguished history, tracing her roots to the famous Canadian businessman Sir James Dunn. Serena Mary Dunn was born to Sir Philip Gordon Dunn and Lady Mary Sybil St. Clair-Erskine.

As the manager of Waddesdon Stud at Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire, Serena had a lasting impression on the world of thoroughbred racing. The influence of Jacob Rothschild's wife in the industry was highlighted by her acquisitions, especially the world-record-breaking 2006 purchase of Magical Romance.



Among the notable successes were Pounced's triumph at the 2009 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf and Nathaniel's victories in important races like as the 2011 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the King Edward VII Stakes.

Personal life

Serena tied the knot with Jacob Rothschild in 1961, forming a strong philanthropic bond that extended beyond just being family. Together, Serena and Jacob are proud parents to four kids - Hannah, Beth, Emily, and Nathaniel. They not only own a property on the Greek island of Corfu but also call Pewsey, Wiltshire their home.

She served as Vice President of the Wiltshire Blind Association and she and Jacob were active members of other philanthropic and humanitarian groups. After a brief illness, Lady Rothschild passed away in a London hospital on January 13, 2019.

