Key Easter Eggs You May Have Missed In Agatha All Along Teaser Trailer: From Wanda Maximoff’s Body To Billy Kaplan

WandaVision days did bring a lot of surprises for the die-hard Marvel fans. A similar emotion was felt when the fanatics of the Marvel Cinematic Universe watched the teaser trailer of Agatha All Along. The upcoming Marvel series brings back the antagonist character of Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness. However, the show also welcomes some of the greatest actors in the Hollywood film industry, such as Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, and more.

As we speak about the series, there are already a lot of easter eggs we would like to share with you. Let's follow the Darkhold and get to know what new witchcraft we might see next in Agatha All Along.

Agatha All Along easter eggs

Agatha All Along is created by Jac Schaeffer, the same mind behind the work of WandaVision. And hence, it sets a perfect start for the series which will have a lot of references from its previous storyline.

Here are the easter eggs from Agatha All Along’s teaser trailer.

Did we just see Wanda Maximoff’s body?

The trailer begins with a crime scene. Here the lead character, Agatha Harkness, is seen dressed as a detective. A little later, the audience is surprised by a dead body. And not just any dead body but of a person who seems to have used the Darkhold.

The last time we saw Scarlet Witch, she was the one using the Darkhold. How do we know the dead person has used the book? It is because the body’s fingertips are black.

Advertisement

Another reason why we suspect that the body is of Wanda Maximoff is because, towards the end of WandaVision, she was seen wearing the same attire as the the dead body shown in the teaser trailer of Agatha All Along.

Herb is back

We are reintroduced to David A. Payton as one of the cops on the crime scene. He is the same actor who played the character of Herb, a neighbor of Wanda and Vision, in WandaVision or should we say in Wanda’s Hex.

We are back in Westview

On the crime scene, we see that the police vehicles have Westview written on them. And with a few characters being back from Wanda’s old Hex, it surely seems that the free people, with no memories, are doing the job they did previous to the events of WandaVision.

Is this a prequel to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

Advertisement

Looking at the dead body which seems to be of Wanda Maximoff, the series might be a prequel to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It surely isn't another timeline as there have been repeated mentions of what Wanda did in the 2021 Marvel series.

It might happen that Agatha brings Wanda back to life in the upcoming series.

The dates on the morgue’s card

There are several dates on the card that are tagged to the dead body in the teaser trailer. Well, the first date which is February 16 happens to be Elizabeth Olsen's birthday.

The next one August 28 is Jack Kirby’s birthday and next to next, December 28 is a homage to Stan Lee, who was born on December 28, 1922.

This is where things go deep. The date between Stan Lee’s and Kirby’s birth dates happen to be of the day when the first person, Bridget Bishop, was tried and convicted of witchcraft. Bishop was convicted in Salem, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Moreover, the date also happens to be Marvel CEO, Kevin Feige’s birthday.

Throwback to WandaVision

Agatha Harkness still seems to be trapped in Wanda’s Hex. This is another reference to why the series might be a prequel to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

However, when she claws her way out, all her versions from the Hex are too seen getting out of her body.

Starting from her black and white look from the very initial episodes of WandaVision to her workout outfit that Hahn’s Harkness wore in episode 5 of the aforementioned series.

Spooky feels

The teaser trailer reveals that the series will be launched somewhere around Halloween. And looking at the atmosphere the series has got, it surely is the perfect timing.

It will bring back the old and highly missed Hocus Pocus feels, as we see the coven of Agatha’s witches gliding on their broomsticks, in front of a big red moon.

With that, we all see some really scary devils making a presence in the teaser trailer as well.

Billy Kaplan

With a lot of new actors seen in the trailer, Joe Locke is noticed as well. While there are no confirmations about what role he will play in the series, it seemingly points toward the character of Billy Kaplan.

Advertisement

Billy Kaplan is the resurrected version of Billy Maximoff. In the comics when Mephisto reabsorbs the twins, Billy Kaplan is birthed. However, Kaplan is given birth using the soul of Wanda’s Billy.

Kaplan is a part of Young Avengers, the team that has already started taking shape with Ms. Marvel and Bishop being introduced to each other.

The most interesting instance we see in the trailer is when Joe’s character is seen in the same red and white shirt with a blue sweatband that Billy Maximoff had worn in WandaVision, which also happens to be the costume of Wiccan in the comics.

ALSO READ: Agatha All Along To Be Final Title For Marvel's WandaVision Spinoff Series At Disney; Check Release Date HERE