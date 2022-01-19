EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 15’s Umar Riaz slams Geeta Kapur; Says ‘I can listen to abuses only from Salman Khan’

Umar Riaz is one such contestant of Bigg Boss 15 who has won so many hearts that even though he was evicted from the show, fans cannot get over him. Umar was recently evicted from the reality show due to his aggressive behaviour during a fight with Pratik Sehajpal. Although his admirers call his eviction 'unfair', there were many who celebrated his ouster from the show. During the earlier Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Geeta Kapur came on the show to support Nishant Bhat and said some things about Umar’s profession which clearly didn’t go well with him. Now in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, he spoke his heart out about Geeta’s comments.

When Umar Riaz was asked if Geeta Kapur apologised to him or got in touch with him to clear things out, he replied, “Nai! Nothing happened like that. I don’t expect anything from her because we don’t know each other. Any guest who have come in the house, they might have said ‘your game is not good Umar, you need to buck up, this and that’ I mean it’s okay. I would say that only Salman sir as a host, can bash me left and right, that’s his job. He will always do for my better. I can listen to abuses also from him because I have grown up seeing him but anyone else talking about me is not justifiable.”

“Any other guest who have come have always been humble to all the contestants. But what Geeta mam did was without knowing about me..I don’t know if she watches Bigg Boss as well but she directly went on my profession and how it is inherent in my nature. She hasn’t seen my funny side, I have always been dancing in the house and cracking jokes, she never saw that loving side of me. She targeted my profession and that was below the belt and I was really hurt,” concluded Umar Riaz.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late