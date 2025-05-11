Mahesh Babu to join Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and SSMB29 director SS Rajamouli in London for RRR’s grand musical celebration: REPORT

RRR is one of the most successful South Indian films and even won an Oscar in 2023. To this day, it remains one of the most talked-about movies in the history of Indian cinema. To celebrate the film, a live concert will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London — and you’ll be surprised to know who’s attending. It’s none other than superstar Mahesh Babu.

Advertisement

Several posts across social media platforms have been going viral since morning, revealing that Mahesh Babu is headed to London. He will join Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and his SSMB29 director SS Rajamouli for the grand ceremony.

Take a look at the posts below:

According to a report by Filmfare, a special live screening of the blockbuster will be held at London’s Royal Albert Hall today, May 11th. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will attend as special guests. They will introduce the screening and later join a Q&A session, sharing their experiences from the film’s sets.

Director SS Rajamouli will also attend the ceremony. He will reportedly be accompanied by Mahesh Babu, who is currently working with the filmmaker on their upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29.

Ram Charan is already in London after unveiling his Madame Tussauds wax statue with pet dog Rhyme. Jr NTR, who is currently filming for NTRNeel with director Prashanth Neel, is expected to arrive soon.

Advertisement

Moreover, Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani will perform live during the screening. The RRR score will be played with the film by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, conducted by Ben Pope.

The organizers have called RRR a modern masterpiece and are thrilled to bring it to the Royal Albert Hall. This isn't the first time SS Rajamouli's work has reached this prestigious venue. In 2019, Baahubali: The Beginning was screened there with a live orchestra — the first time a non-English film received such an honor in the hall’s 148-year history. That event concluded with a standing ovation from a packed house.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Nani makes a BIG claim about Mahesh Babu's SSMB29; leaves SS Rajamouli in splits