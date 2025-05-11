Wynonna and Ashley Judd Open Up About Naomi Judd’s Struggles in New Lifetime Docuseries

In the new Lifetime docuseries The Judd Family: Truth Be Told, sisters Wynonna and Ashley Judd share personal stories about their late mother, Naomi Judd. The four-part series began airing on Saturday, May 10, with two episodes focused on Naomi’s early years and her dreams of becoming a country music star.

“She loved that feeling that she got in that moment [of being on stage],” said Wynonna. “It hooked her, and I think that became her drug of choice.”

While Naomi succeeded on stage, her daughters say she struggled privately with mental health, as per US Weekly. “Mother lived with a constellation of sufferings and with a secret,” said Ashley Judd. “We’re only as sick as our secrets.”

Wynonna Judd admitted she didn’t fully realize how much Naomi was hurting before she died by suicide in April 2022 at age 76. “One of the things I didn’t know is how much she struggled on the couch,” she said. “I was so caught up in my own success...One of the reasons I have decided that Mom left this world is because of trauma, generational trauma.”

Wynonna spoke about how Naomi Judd often sought approval from her mother, known as Nonna. “Mom was so looking for approval from Nonna that she could not ever get over that,” she said.

Ashley shared that Naomi became pregnant with Wynonna at the age of 17 and later married Michael Ciminella, who was not Wynonna’s biological father. She shared that Naomi told Michael he was the father, and he accepted the role willingly.

Wynonna described her grandmother as harsh: “Nonna was very hard on mom...‘Your lipstick’s too dark’ or ‘you need to lose weight.’ Very strict, very harsh and very judgmental.”

Ashley stated that she never wanted to be part of the music career her mother and sister shared. She said that although she was involved in her own way, she had no interest in joining the singing. She recalled having a fiddle but stated that she looked as unhappy as the instrument sounded.

Instead, she chose to pursue acting, even though she was still deeply affected by the family's past. Ashley also remembered struggling with childhood depression, especially during a period when she had chickenpox. She said she couldn’t tell whether it was night or day. Reflecting on her memories, she added that her experience of her mother was meant as a description, not a criticism.

Both sisters reflected on how their roles within the family had changed over time. Wynonna shared that she often felt like a parent to Ashley, stating that she was not allowed to be a child because she was always busy with responsibilities. Ashley once told Naomi, “I feel like Wynonna’s my mother,” which made Naomi cry.

Wynonna also spoke about how she used food as a way to cope with her emotions. She explained that self-soothing was the reason she developed an unhealthy relationship with food. While it helped her at times, she admitted that ultimately, it didn’t work for her.

