Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 24: Akshay Kumar's movie continues with minimal growth on fourth Sunday

Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 24: Akshay Kumar’s last release, Kesari Chapter 2, hit the big screens almost a month ago on the occasion of Good Friday. The period courtroom drama is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi under the banner of Dharma Productions and also stars R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday among the leads. Currently in its fourth week, the film keeps showing up with good numbers, thanks to the positive word-of-mouth among the audience.

Based on the real-life events of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the legal case led by C. Sankaran Nair, the film saw a good growth on its most recent Saturday and is set for a jump on the following Sunday too. Earlier, the film grew from Rs 60 lakh on Friday to Rs 1.05 crore on Saturday.

Judging by the morning trends on Day 24, a small boost in the similar range is expected to occur today as well. The current 23-day total for the film stands at Rs 83.15 crore India net, with the total expected to end up in a nearby figure.

While this total could have possibly been much bigger, the box office run of Raid 2 released on May 1 and running till now is attracting a much greater audience, also competing with Kesari Chapter 2. As Kesari 2 is expected to soon be out of theaters, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for another much-hyped sequel, Housefull 5. This massive comic entertainer is currently scheduled to release on June 5, 2025.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

