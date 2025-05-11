DYK Karan Tacker’s Special Ops and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter have huge CONNECTION in him bagging Anupam Kher’s Tanvi: The Great?

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is enticing the audience by introducing them to the cast of his second directorial film, Tanvi: The Great. Just a couple of weeks back, the first look of Shubhangi Dutt, the female lead of the film, was also revealed. Most recently, Karan Tacker’s character as Capt. Samar Raina is unveiled on his birthday, where Kher reflected on making the special choice.

On May 11, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and posted the first look of Karan Tacker from the film, Tanvi: The Great. Dressed in an army uniform, the actor will be seen playing the role of Capt. Samar Raina. Needless to say, the star looks promising with passion and a sweet smile on his face.

The veteran actor accompanied the post with a long caption while extending his birthday wish to Tacker. He wrote, "ACTORS of TANVI THE GREAT: Happy Birthday Karan! When I watched #NeerajPandey’s ‘Special Ops’ I was deeply impressed by the presence and performance of #KaranTacker. #KhakiTheBiharChapter was equally impressive!"

He further continued by stating, "Karan has this unique ability to make his performances look effortless but still carry the weightage of a seasoned actor. The role he plays in #TanviTheGreat had these requirements! He carries the Indian Army uniform and the responsibilities that come along with it with finesse, dignity and majestic grace."

Take a look

"You will love him in TTG! Thank you Karan for your love, dedication and BRILLIANCE! Happy Birthday once again my friend. Jai Ho and Jai Hind!" he wrote on a concluding note.

Reacting to the post, the birthday boy also commented, expressing his excitement about the film. He wrote, "Extremely elated to be sharing my next with you all, can’t wait for you to witness the magic of Tanvi The Great," followed by a red-heart emoji.

Tanvi: The Great was announced last year. The musical score of the film is composed by Oscar-winning artist M. M. Keeravani. Apart from Shubhangi Dutt and Karan Tacker, the upcoming film also features Jackie Shroff as Brig. Joshi, Arvind Swami as Major Srinivasan, and Pallavi Joshi as Vidya Raina.

The project is a collaboration between Anupam Kher Studios and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

In which of these shows did you like Karan Tacker's performance more? Karan Tacker will be next seen in Anupam Kher's Tanvi: The Great Special Ops Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

