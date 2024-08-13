India’s Best Dancer Season 4 premiered on July 13, featuring Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis as judges. This week, Remo D’Souza will join the judges' panel on the show alongside Karisma Kapoor, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur.

The latest promo showcases the iconic trio Remo, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur coming together once again, bringing back the magic from their earlier days on Dance India Dance.

The promo reveals the exciting reunion of the iconic judges, Remo D’Souza, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur on India’s Best Dancer Season 4. In the latest promo, the trio posed together sparking excitement for the upcoming episodes. The trio, known for their memorable stint on the first season of Dance India Dance, reunited on the show after a long time.

The legendary dance trio is back to recreate their magic on the stage of the dance reality show. Geeta looked beautiful in a floral pink saree and accessorized her look with long white earrings. Remo D’souza looked dashing in a black three-piece suit while Terence Lewis was seen wearing a blue traditional attire paired with a sparkling embroidered jacket.

The caption of the promo reads, “Remo, Geeta aur Terrance ke iss reunion ne hum sabka dil jeet liya! Dekhiye India’s Best Dancer Season 4, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje sirf #SonyEntetainmentTelevision par. (Remo, Geeta, and Terence's reunion has won all our hearts! Watch India’s Best Dancer Season 4, Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision.)”

Advertisement

The dance reality show also welcomed Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao. The duo appeared on the show to promote their movie Stree 2. Shraddha and judge Karisma Kapoor were seen recreating the dance moves on the popular song, Le Gayi Le Gayi from Dil To Pagal Hai.

India's Best Dancer Season 4 premiered on July 13, with new episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Sony TV. It is also available for streaming on the SonyLIV app. This season's judges are Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis.

Originally launched in Hindi, the show has now expanded to include two additional languages from the Indian subcontinent, including Marathi.

ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla X5: Fans notice that Digvijay Rathee COPIED Virat Kohli after winning semi-finale; WATCH