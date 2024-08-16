India’s Best Dancer Season 4 theme for the upcoming episodes is ‘Best Foot Forward’. Choreographer and dance maestro Remo D’Souza will grace the dance reality show, joining Karisma, Terence, and Geeta on the panel as a special guest.

In the latest promo, contestants delivered a powerful performance celebrating the deep friendship between Remo D’Souza, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur. The touching dance, which highlighted their early struggles and moments from their time as judges on Dance India Dance, left the judges in tears.

The performance featured songs choreographed by each judge, including the song, O Re Chhori choreographed by Terence Lewis, Roshni Se choreographed by Geeta Kapur and Ishq Samundar choreographed by Remo D’souza. They appeared as judges on the hit dance reality show Dance India Dance, and their shared experience led to a lasting friendship.

During the performance, they shared some heartfelt behind-the-scenes photos from the set that brought them to tears. The trio was deeply touched by the tribute the contestants paid them through their dance.

Contestant Nikhil Patnayak along with choreographer Ashutosh Pawar, will deliver a heartwarming performance on the song Papa Meri Jaan. Their act will be a touching tribute to Remo D’Souza and his relationship with his father.

The caption of the promo reads, “Remo sir, Geeta ma aur Terence ki powerful dosti ko mila ek pyaara tribute! (Remo sir, Geeta ma'am, and Terence's powerful friendship received a beautiful tribute!)”

With the competition intensifying, the contestants are giving their best to secure their spots on the show and continue their journey to become the winner of India's Best Dancer Season 4.

The dance reality show recently featured Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, who joined to promote their film Stree 2. On the show, Shraddha and judge Karisma Kapoor delighted the audience by recreating the dance moves from the classic song Le Gayi Le Gayi from Dil To Pagal Hai.

India's Best Dancer Season 4 premiered on July 13, airing new episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Sony TV. The show is also available for streaming on the SonyLIV app. This season's judges include Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis. Originally in Hindi, the show has expanded to include additional languages, including Marathi.

