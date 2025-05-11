Has Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas Sr. Moved to Philippines? Here’s What Report Says

It seems that Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Sr., has moved to the Philippines, according to a report by The Mirror. The publication mentioned that the Duchess of Sussex’s dad is living in a 500-pound-a-month high-rise flat in the country.

The outlet also reported that Thomas Sr., who is 80 years old, is being cared for by Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Jr. The outlet mentioned that Thomas Sr. was spotted sitting by himself in the heat outside a supermarket near his home on Wednesday, a day after his grandson Archie’s birthday.

The 80-year-old, who previously had two heart attacks, was seen using a walking stick to get around the area’s uneven roads and paths, according to the report.

An insider revealed to the publication, “There are only two types of weather in Cebu: hot and humid, and hot and humid and raining. It’s brutal even for men half his age, but it’s still sad to see him looking as though he’s struggling.”

The source further stated that Thomas Sr. and his son moved into the property recently, adding, “They are still finding their feet in Cebu after the big move abroad, but they’re here together and are firmly supporting each other.”

The report also noted that Thomas Sr. and Meghan's half-brother previously stayed at Cebu’s three-star hotel before they made moving into a flat.

Before reportedly moving to the Philippines, Thomas Sr. spent the last 10 years living in a beachside bungalow in Rosarito, Mexico. This place is situated almost 250 Miles from his daughter, Meghan, Prince Harry, and their two kids’ home in Montecito, California.

