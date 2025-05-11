‘Mera ghar kabhi bhagwan nahi todega’, says Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja as she shuts down divorce rumors

Sunita Ahuja, the wife of veteran Bollywood star Govinda, has firmly dismissed ongoing speculations about their separation and claims of an alleged extramarital affair. In a recent interview, she clarified that such stories are merely “baseless gossip” and emphasized that Govinda is deeply attached to her. She added, "Bhagwan mera ghar kabhi nahi todega."

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Zoom, Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood veteran Govinda, dismissed all ongoing speculations about their divorce and alleged extramarital affairs. Addressing the rumors, she stated that unless any such news comes directly from her or Govinda, it should not be believed.

She further added that she doesn't think Govinda can live without her, nor can she imagine a life without him. She emphasized that he would never abandon his family for any “stupid person” or “stupid woman”.

Sunita Ahuja addressed the divorce rumors that began circulating in early 2025, firmly rejecting them. She questioned why people didn’t verify the facts before believing or spreading such claims.

Dismissing the speculations as baseless, she said she would never accept such falsehoods and challenged anyone to confront her directly if they had doubts. Sunita emphasized that simply echoing unverified gossip was irresponsible.

She also assured that if anything serious were to happen, she would be the first to speak about it publicly. Expressing faith in her marriage, she added that she firmly believes God would never let her family fall apart.

Advertisement

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Sunita Ahuja shared a heartfelt message about women's empowerment. She expressed that it is essential for a woman to take out a few days just for herself, and spend time alone.

She revealed that for the past 12 years, she has made it a point to be alone on her birthday to reconnect with herself, adding that she spends that time sitting quietly and engaging with nature.

Govinda and Sunita are proud parents to Yashvardhan Ahuja and Tina Ahuja. For those unaware, Yashvardhan is all set to make his Bollywood debut.

ALSO READ: Raha’s mom Alia Bhatt and Samaira’s mommy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni get sweetest Mother’s Day message from Neetu Kapoor; find out