Heart Beat Season 2 release date: Here’s when and where you can watch hit Tamil medical drama series online

Heart Beat is a Tamil medical drama series that has been renewed for a second season. Yes, you read that right! The show was a massive success last year, and keeping that in mind, the makers have decided to surprise audiences with its return. To know where to stream it online, read on.

When and where to watch Heart Beat Season 2

Heart Beat Season 2 will start streaming on JioHotstar from May 22. Making the announcement on X, the OTT giant wrote, "The wait ends with a beat.. Save the date May 22. #HotstarSpecials Heart Beat Season 2 Streaming from May 22 only on JioHotstar."

Take a look at the posts below:

Official promo and plot of Heart Beat Season 2

Heart Beat is set in the fictional RK Multispeciality Hospital. The story revolves around Reena, a young intern navigating the challenges of hospital life. She joins the team under the watchful eye of Dr. Radhi, the disciplined chief doctor. Reena struggles at first, but gradually adapts to the high-pressure environment. Her journey also involves a budding romance with Arjun, the son of the hospital’s owner.

As the story unfolds, Reena forms bonds with her colleagues, all of whom are juggling demanding schedules and personal issues. Over time, she matures into a confident doctor capable of leading others. The second season takes this forward, showing Reena as someone more self-assured, managing both her juniors and friendships. However, her relationship with Arjun becomes increasingly complicated.

Cast and crew of Heart Beat Season 2

Heart Beat is written by Deepak Sundarrajan and directed by both him and Abdul Kabeez. The series is narrated by Deepa Balu, with music composed by Saran Raghavan.

The cast features Deepa Balu as none other than Reena, Anumol as Dr. Radhi Thiyagarajan, and Charukesh as Arjun. Other key characters include Amit Bhargav as Madhan and Yogalakshmi plays Teju, one of Reena’s close colleagues. Padine Kumar is seen as Anitha, and Guru Lakshman steps in as Ravi.

