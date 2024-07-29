Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor, renowned for her iconic songs has made her debut as a judge on the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer season 4. The actress recently got nostalgic, sharing some untold stories and reminiscing about her core memories.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Karisma opened up about her conflict and camaraderie with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Karisma Kapoor on her bond with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis on India’s Best Dancer 4

Reflecting on her chemistry with fellow judges Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, Karisma Kapoor said, “I think it’s a great bond and of course, I know Geeta, she has choreographed me so I have worked with her. And I know Terence, met him over the years also on so many shows.”

Karisma praised her co-judges, saying, “They’re wonderful and I think we keep joking also so it’s very lighthearted at the same time it's serious business. So, I think it’s nice we take each other’s viewpoints and then come to a consensus.”

Karisma reflected on her career and shared behind-the-scenes stories about her fellow judges, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

The actress often shares behind-the-scenes videos and pictures from the set of the show. Recently the actress shared a picture of herself having a meal on India’s Best Dancer set. She captioned it, “When ur lunch matches ur outfit. Mega Auditions - Mega Vibe.”

More about India's Best Dancer Season 4

India's Best Dancer Season 4, the dance reality show that provides a platform for aspiring dancers, premiered on July 13, 2024, with new episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Sony TV. The season will also be available for streaming on the SonyLIV app. Besides Karisma Kapoor and Terence Lewis, the season has Geeta Kapur on the judges panel.

Speaking about the previous season, India's Best Dancer Season 3, which aired from April 8 to September 30, 2023, featured judges Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre, with Jay Bhanushali as the host. The season concluded with Samarpan Lama emerging as the winner.

