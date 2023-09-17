EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Roadies 19 mentor Prince Narula opens up about 'not good' equation with Rhea Chakraborty

Roadies 19 is one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television. Every year people all around India audition for the series and show the country and the leaders what they are capable of. With mental and physical strength, they make it to the show. Roadies 19, hosted by Sonu Sood has got fans a lot of goosebumps as every task gives each gang member immunity from vote-outs. This season we have Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Rhea Chakraborty. Recently in the show, the gang leaders seemed to be having some arguments that led fans to think that something was brewing between them.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, one of the gang leaders, Prince Narula talked about the equation with the gang leaders; especially with Rhea Chakraborty.

Prince Narula Talks about his equation with Gang Leader Rhea Chakraborty

On being asked about the equation with gang leaders, Prince said, "Firstly I don't know anybody, so speaking about them would be not right. The reason my equation with Rhea Chakraborty was not good was because, somewhere MTV released a statement that Prince is in support of Rhea and it takes guts to make a comeback. I don't know when and how I said this but as far as I know, I didn't say anything. Initially, we met at the media and didn't talk much. When I came across this I posted on my social media handle that I don't know anybody so it's not right to see about them. I simply said that after spending some time together I can say much about them. This hurt Rhea".

Watch the entire conversation with Prince Narula below:

He continues, "This is where it came out that there is something going between them, and then later in the show we had an argument which is pretty normal. I'm a person who says or does everything on my face. So if you hate me say it to my face and I'll not say anything. This is the reason why I had a fight with Gautum."

While talking about his argument on the show with Gautam, Prince says, "See if you want to make news about it you do but don't say that Sonu sir is upset and the crew is upset. I have been working with the crew for the past seven years. I can even know their name. In one of the BTS videos of Roadies they were asked who you think should win and they said Prince. So this is the bonding we share. If you have anything to say you say it on national television on India's no.1 show. There have been instances from the previous season that Neha Dhupia and Raftaar have given me tough competition and at times I can also be wrong and say why I did that. The bond we share is very good. What happens on TV is only for the TV and outside we are very good friends. This is the first time it happened"

Towards the end, Prince asked his fans to always work hard and do their best in life. At a point in life when you become famous you should always help people.

