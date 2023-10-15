EXCLUSIVE: Roadies Karm Ya Kand winner Vashu Jain says 'Felt alone as no one supported me to win'

Roadies Karm Ya Kand finally gets its winner. The show is one of the longest-running reality shows in India. It concluded the ninetieth season titled Roadies Karm Ya Kand. This season witnessed many unique factors. The show roped in two new gang leaders Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati along with Prince Narula who had been a part of previous seasons too. The show had Sonu Sood as the host and he also had a few important powers to exercise. After a roller coaster of a journey in the show, Vashu Jain from Rhea Chakraborty's gang won the show and will be taking 5 lakh rupees home along with the coveted winner's title. Pinkvilla got in touch with Vashu and he shared his experience being a part of the show and winning the same.

Vashu Jain on winning Roadies Karm Ya Kand

"I am super happy to have won Roadies Karm Ya Kand. While people participate in the show with the motive of having a fruitful journey, I want to be honest and say, that wasn't my motive at all. I always had one agenda for participating in the show and that was winning the show. There were contestants who were satisfied with their journey on the show, but I knew I would only feel happy when I won it. I was focused throughout. I sure made a few mistakes but also tried to compensate for them. I am extremely elated about winning such a prestigious show."

Take a look at Vashu's post on Instagram about Roadies Karm Ya Kand

Vashu Jain on changed dynamics post gang shuffle

Vashu started off as a member of Prince Narula's gang but later after a major twist, he ended up in Rhea's gang. Talking about the same, Vashu added, "I was thrilled to be a part of Prince Bhai's team. But I made a few mistakes in the initial tasks which led to the team losing the tasks because of me. This had a lot of pressure on me and I found it difficult to perform but then in Prince Bhai's team, we finally got out of form and won three consecutive tasks. This proved as a surge in my confidence. I was all pumped up to take over any tasks, but at that very moment, the gangs re-shuffled and I ended up in Rhea Chakraborty's gang. I had many connections in the Prince gang but when the gangs re-shuffled, I was only focused on playing my individual game. The first task that I performed from Rhea gang was that of my forte and I won the same. This really boosted my confidence and I had only one focus- to win the game."

Vashu felt left out of the semi-finale?

Vashu went on to reveal, "Something that really hurt me after semi-finale was that none of my co-contestants wanted me to win. As in when Ashika got eliminated, she gave her wishes and support to Himanshu. Sachin wished Rishad while Priyanka wished Siwet. I was standing there thinking nobody took my name and it also pushed me to perform for myself and win the task. Having said that, many contestants were happy to see me win. While Rhea maam was ecstatic, even Prince bhai was happy to see me win as I was associated with his gang earlier."

Vashu Jain on dating rumors with Ashika Surve

Opening up on the rumors, Vashu said, "I know where it all started from. So, after winning Roadies, I want to be a part of Splitsvilla and so does Aashika. That's why our friends tease us that we should participate in Splitsvilla together. Siwet did a LIVE session and joked about us dating. The fans edited that part and it went viral. However, in the LIVE, Siwet later clarified that he was joking. Aashika and I are very good friends and we aren't dating."

Pinkvilla wishes Vashu the heartiest congratulations on winning Roadies Karm Ya Kand.

