Justin Bieber Shares Cute Glimpse With Son Jack Blues as They Watch Hockey Game After Singer's Absence at Met Gala 2025

Justin Bieber surely must have garnered that “AWW!” reaction from everyone after he shared a carousel post on his social media handle with his and Hailey’s 9-month-old son, Jack Blues.

Justin took to his Instagram account and posted a clip and three snaps that captured his and his baby’s backs as they candidly watched the Hockey game on TV at their home. The That Should Be Me singer’s child seemingly wore a cute pastel blue-colored outfit.

On the other hand, the vocalist seemingly wore a dark-colored hoodie as he held Jack Blues in his arms. The Purpose artist captioned the post with, “Before the heartfehd.” The caption was in reference to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ loss to the Florida Panthers during the game. Many of his fans left heartfelt comments on the post.

This comes after the singer was reportedly absent from the Met Gala 2025, while his wife walked down the blue carpet solo, turning everyone’s heads.

For the unversed, Hailey stunned at the prestigious fashion event, as she wore an all-back mini dress by Saint Laurent, per Vogue. She added black tights and topped them with black platform heels.

Justin shared lovely pictures of the Rhode founder from the Met Gala on his Stories. The singer also shared his wife’s snaps in a carousel post on the gram as she rocked her look for the grand event. He captioned the post with, “I see it I like it and I want it.”

The singer and his wife previously walked down the Met Steps together back in 2021.

