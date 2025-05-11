Jennifer Aniston ‘Furious’ After Police Leak Address of 21 Million USD LA Home Following Stalker Scare: Report

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly “furious” with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) after her Bel Air home address was disclosed in a public crime report, following a frightening stalking incident at her $21 million mansion.

Aniston, 56, was home last week when a man, identified as 48-year-old Jimmy Carwyle from Mississippi, rammed his car into her front gate. He was held at gunpoint by her private security until police arrived. The suspect has since been charged with felony stalking, vandalism, and making threats of bodily harm. Aniston’s legal team describes it as “a two-year campaign of harassment and stalking.”

The Emmy-winning actress is now considering selling the luxury home she once called her “dream property” after the LAPD revealed the exact block of her address in its official report—a detail that has reportedly led to fans showing up at her gate.

“Jen is furious with the LAPD for releasing where she lives,” a source close to the actress told the Daily Mail. “They gave her exact block address. Since the incident, she has had fans coming to her gate, hoping to get a glimpse of her. She has hired extra private security but is considering moving because she no longer feels safe.”

Another insider told the outlet, “Jen is extremely shaken up. She was home when this happened and believes the police may have exposed her to further risk. She expected more discretion.”

Carwyle appeared in court last Thursday, wrapped in a blanket and separated from others by a glass panel. He remains in custody and is undergoing psychiatric evaluation. His estranged wife, Julia, expressed shock at his condition, saying, “He believes he is Jesus Christ, and she [Aniston] was supposed to be his queen. Mental illness is real.”

