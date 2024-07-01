Rajiv Adatia, known for his stint in Bigg Boss 15, formed many bonds during his time inside the Bigg Boss house, and one of the strongest is his friendship with Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. The couple is currently enjoying their time in London.

The social media personality recently shared a picture with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash where their friend Rannvijay Singh joined them.

Rajiv Adatia reunites with Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and Rannvijay Singha

The Bigg Boss 15 contestant took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his friends Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash joined by Rannvijay Singha. All of them looked stunning in coordinated black outfits, radiating charm.

Accompanying the post with a caption, Rajiv wrote, “London Summer Nights…..@kkundrra @tejasswiprakash @rannvijaysingha.”

Speaking about their looks, Tejasswi looked stunning in a black co-ord set featuring a V-neck top and button-fly, paired with black pants. She styled her hair in curls and carried a pink handbag. While the boys including Rannvijay, Karan and Rajiv wore black t-shirts paired with black pants.

As soon as Rajiv Adatia uploaded the picture, Karan Kundrra reacted to it with a heartfelt comment, “Love this.” Fans filled the comment section and expressed love for them. A fan wrote, “Everyone looks cool in a black outfit.” Another fan commented, “manifested this reunion and today I get it. love you thepla.”

Advertisement

For those unaware, Rannvijay and Karan were once part of the show Roadies, but they are no longer involved with it.

More about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's trip

Reports of Karan and Tejasswi's breakup have been circulating online for a few days, suggesting that the couple ended their three-year relationship.

Despite neither of them commenting on the rumors, recent pictures and videos from London show the couple enjoying their time together.

Happily in love, they are exploring the city, trying new dishes to satisfy Tejasswi's foodie side and keeping fans updated with their social media posts.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti and others WRAP UP shoot; WATCH