Cuteness alert: Natasa Stankovic receives ‘sweetest’ surprise from son Agastya on Mother’s Day and it is bound to make you smile; WATCH

Cricketer Hardik Pandya’s ex-wife and actress Natasa Stankovic received the sweetest surprise from her son, Agastya, on Mother’s Day 2025. The actress posted the video of the adorable moment that is bound to melt your heart. Check it out.

On May 11, Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable video with a caption, "My heart must have done something right to be blessed with you. Forever grateful for the gift of motherhood and for you, my sweetest boy."

In the video, we can see her son, Agastya, walking into the room quietly with a beautiful bouquet in his hands. It had bright lights and a handwritten note for his mother. The happiness and excitement about the surprise was visible on the little one’s face.

He proudly showed the present to Natasa, who couldn’t help but adore his son’s sweet gesture. She lovingly took him in her embrace and kissed him. It wasn’t all as the little one adorably wished his mother, saying, "Happy Mother’s Day."

He went on to read the handwritten note where he had drawn multiple hearts and wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day...I love you." Natasa, being the proud mama, couldn’t resist her feelings as she hyped him up and planted a sweet kiss on his cheek.

Soon after the video debuted on social media, several internet users flooded the comments section with their heart-melting responses. A user wrote, "How sweet So cute. Happy Mother’s Day," Another gushed, "You are so blessed Mama, Aguliiii is always going to be there for you!"

A fan complimented the actress for "raising a gentleman," and one pointed out, "Baby boy looks exactly like his mother.So cute!"

In addition to this, Natasa also took to her Instagram stories and posted a closer glimpse of the bouquet with Agstya’s handwritten note. She also posted a special note for her mother with a childhood picture featuring her and her brothers. She wrote alongside, "somethings never change, like your endless love and our questionable expressions."

Hardika Pandya and Natasa Stankovic officially announced their separation after four years of marriage.