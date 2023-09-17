Roadies 19 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Prince Narula on tiff with Gautam Gulati: 'I thought his behavior was childish'

Roadies 19 has been in the headlines even before it went on air owing to the differences among the gang leaders Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty. This trio consistently grabbed attention for their on-set clashes, leaving viewers surprised. The tensions between Gautam and Prince even spilled off-screen, with the former claiming in numerous interviews that Prince initiated arguments multiple times during the show's filming. Social media also became divided, with some supporting Gautam and others supporting Prince. Finally, in an exclusive interview with us, gang leader Prince from Roadies 19 revealed how their argument began.

Prince Narula reveals what went wrong between him and Gautam Gulati

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Roadies 19 gang leader Prince Narula revealed how his brawl with Gautam Gulati began. He explained, "In the beginning, when we meet people before the auditions, it's the first day, and people call out our names when we enter. So when Gautam came he entered in slow motion for the first time, we thought it was normal since it was the first time. However, when he did it again, the director, Sagar, and I went to his vanity. As brothers, we told him 'Since you're on the show and people love you when people shout your name you kill the energy by going slow. You should run and meet people and that slow-mo can also be added in the edit.' So he left from there nicely but late after going in the vanity he got angry and started saying, 'He doesn't know who I am; they are telling me.' That's when I realized he wanted some distance."

Watch Prince Narula's full interview here-

Prince added details about his first day as a gang leader, saying, "When I went in the first year, Neha (Neha Dhupia) and Ran bhai (Rannvijay Singha) explained a lot to me, and I used to listen because I was new, and they were experienced. I thought that if they were saying something, it must be useful."

Talking about Gautam Gulati, Prince continued, "And we never told him how to play; we just spoke normally and told him the crowd's requirement. Because when we go on stage, we should go in pumped to energize the crowd. So I thought his behavior was childish, and then the equation never improved. But in the end, we wrapped up the show together. We were happy that we did the show well, and there might have been a possibility that I took time to understand him, and he took time to understand me. It happens when people have two different points of view, and they are strong personalities; clashes are bound to happen. So it is not a big deal, as in normal life, we fight with our siblings as well because they think differently, and we think differently. That doesn't mean that I hate him. Even if today he meets me, I will shake hands and ask him about his whereabouts."

Advertisement

Prince was shocked to see Gautam's interviews:

Furthermore, Prince revealed how shocked he was when he saw Gautam Gulati giving interviews against him. The Roadies 12 winner added, "I was shocked when I returned from the show and saw his interviews. I messaged him, saying, 'Bro, I thought we ended this, and now you're going back to those things which are no longer relevant.' He told me, 'No, I am signed under someone, and I am asked to give this interview.' I was like, 'Okay, it doesn't matter.' But then again, when the interviews came out, I was like, Okay, I don't want to be fake, as I ended everything in the show. After the show, you're extending it, not me, so this doesn't bother me."

Prince reveals it was he who suggested Gautam's name for Roadies 19:

However, praising Gautam, Prince added, "He's a good guy, and I don't hate him. In Roadies, there was someone who was supposed to join, and their dates clashed. So they discussed with me who should come, and I told them that Gautam should be called. I said, 'I think he is nice, and he has also won Bigg Boss, so people can connect with him and with me as well. So it will be fun if new people come.' But I never thought it would turn out like this."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get more updates on Roadies 19: Karm Ya Kaand!

ALSO READ: Roadies 19 EXCLUSIVE: Prince Narula on wife Yuvika's reaction to his controversy with Gautam Gulati