Lokesh Kanagaraj spills beans on his idea of choosing a script: ‘Interval block is very important thing for every film’

Coolie is just a few months away from hitting the big screens on August 14. With its release approaching, fans are eagerly waiting to watch it in theaters and witness Rajinikanth create his magic. Amid the growing hype, director Lokesh Kanagaraj opened up about the film in an interview with Sudhir Srinivasan. He also spoke in detail about the importance of the interval block in films.

Lokesh Kanagaraj said audiences are used to getting a big moment at the midpoint of a movie. That’s when they go out to grab popcorn or a drink and return expecting more. It has become a familiar format in filmmaking. He added that designing the interval block is also a creative challenge for him.

The interviewer asked how the Coolie director manages to create a strong interval within the story. Lokesh Kanagaraj replied that when he starts writing a film, he looks for three things — a strong beginning, a solid midpoint, or a powerful climax. He said that if at least one of these three points gives him a high, he’ll go ahead with the story.

But if none of them feel strong enough, he won’t take it forward. For him, a film must have one standout moment to build everything else around it.

In his words, "There should be a good climax, or there should be a good midpoint or there should be a good beginning. Only if I believe that at least one of these three is really solid, I'll take up that story. So, if that high is not there in any of these three, I won't do that story."

Coming back to Coolie, it will feature Rajinikanth, Soubin Shahir, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, and Shruti Haasan in prominent roles. Moreover, it will clash with the Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2 during the Independence Day week at the box office. With Thalaivar’s film nearing its release date, fans cannot wait to watch him in a character that also has some grey shades.

