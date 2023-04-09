Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand EXCLUSIVE: Gautam Gulati turns gang leader, joins Sonu Sood in the 19th season

Roadies is back with its 19th season titled Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand. The show has fans in a tizzy with host Sonu Sood’s recent mysterious hint at new faces joining the upcoming season! Amidst all the excitement and speculation, it has now been finally revealed to the eager fandom that popular actor and reality television star Gautam Gulati is all set to become a Gang Leader and turn up the Kaand factor in the genre-defining show! Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand will welcome the talented actor for the new season that promises to be an unprecedented, thrilling ride.

Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand video featuring Gautam Gulati:

Gautam Gulati is known for winning Bigg Boss 8 and being a part of an array of prominent reality television shows, Gautam has ruled the hearts of Indian audiences with his performances, candor, and powerful presence. He enjoys immense love from a massive fanbase for his roles across multiple genres of shows and films. The makers of Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand have shared a clip featuring Gautam Gulati and the caption of this clip read, "We love, we love Gauti! Gautam City toh already bani huyi hai, aao iss baar Gautam ki Gang banaye.

Watch the video here-

Gautam Gulati comments on joining Roadies' 19th season:

Gang Leader Gautam Gulati commented, “It feels incredible to be a part of MTV Roadies –‘Karm Ya Kaand’. I have a strong association with the brand, and I am super excited for this new adventure! Taking up the mantle of a Gang Leader is a big responsibility on this iconic show and I’m so ready for it. I am definitely looking forward to some epic Kaand ensuing this season, together with Sonu Sood and my fellow Gang Leaders!”

As Gautam joins MTV Roadies for its brand-new season, fans can expect a dhamakedaar rollercoaster full of grit, drama, and some unparalleled moments!

With the glorious theme of ‘Karm Ya Kaand’, MTV Roadies season 19 is set to return with its much-anticipated on-ground auditions, giving aspiring candidates a chance to become a part of the greatest journey of their lives.

